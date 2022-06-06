Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SEYMF shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €21.00 ($22.58) to €25.50 ($27.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEYMF remained flat at $$22.80 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $27.40.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

