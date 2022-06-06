Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Gap Up to $21.51

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.51, but opened at $23.50. Sotera Health shares last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 10,788 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

