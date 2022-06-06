SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Acquired by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,607 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,820,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SouthState by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in SouthState by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $120,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,720 shares of company stock worth $567,290. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SSB shares. StockNews.com downgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

SSB stock opened at $81.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.15. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.34.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

