S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $434.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $435.93.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $335.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $371.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,157 shares of company stock worth $2,911,877 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 14.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,752,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,312,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,520,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,742,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 60.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.