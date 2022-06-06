S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Lowered to $416.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $440.00 to $416.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2023 earnings at $14.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $435.93.

Shares of SPGI opened at $335.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,877. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in S&P Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

