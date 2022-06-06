SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Price Target Raised to $26.00

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.38. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.64.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1,007.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 63,490 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.