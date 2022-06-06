SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 594,045 shares.The stock last traded at $127.30 and had previously closed at $126.49.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

