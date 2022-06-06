Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,203. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average of $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spire will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SR. Sidoti lowered Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.25.

In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,662.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Spire by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Spire during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Spire during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

