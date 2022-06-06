Splinterlands (SPS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.18 Million

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 6th. Over the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the US dollar. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 81.5% against the dollar and now trades at $496.72 or 0.01575756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 101% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00044699 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.76 or 0.00395761 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00031035 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

