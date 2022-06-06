Splintershards Price Tops $0.0821 on Exchanges (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 6th. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a market cap of $58.76 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006115 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002169 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000497 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008490 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00066008 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Banana (BANANA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 797,912,853 coins and its circulating supply is 716,081,298 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

