Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Starry Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Starry Group stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. Starry Group has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starry Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Starry Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starry Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Starry Group during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starry Group during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

