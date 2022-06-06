Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stelco to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Stelco from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stelco from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised Stelco to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Stelco to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STZHF opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15. Stelco has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $45.45.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

