Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $26.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LEVI. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.85.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

LEVI opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $238,652.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $100,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,746 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 387.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,072,760 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $40,958,000 after buying an additional 1,647,540 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9,764.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after buying an additional 1,251,948 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after buying an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 150.4% during the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $42,966,000 after buying an additional 1,053,000 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.