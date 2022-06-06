StockNews.com Downgrades EQT (NYSE:EQT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.13.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -6.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.0% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

