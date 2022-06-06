StockNews.com Downgrades Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Sidoti raised Gorman-Rupp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of GRC stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $766.98 million, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88. Gorman-Rupp has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $47.12.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.17 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.65%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 43.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

