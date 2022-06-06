StockNews.com Downgrades SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

SEAC stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.

SeaChange International ( NASDAQ:SEAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 27.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

