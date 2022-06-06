StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UEPS. B. Riley increased their price objective on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of UEPS opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.23. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:UEPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.31 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 20.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Monde Nkosi bought 12,266 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $60,716.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 69,539 shares of company stock worth $346,557. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 37.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

