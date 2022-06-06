Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.00 million-$695.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.95 million.

NASDAQ:SSYS traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 23,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,971. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.80 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSYS shares. Cross Research raised Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratasys from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair restated an underperform rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.