Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,275,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102,543 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 0.8% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $608,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $2,943,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Mirova lifted its holdings in Stryker by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 18,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

Stryker stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,681. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.49. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $224.02 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

