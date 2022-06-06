Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $40.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,885,000 after buying an additional 119,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,032,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,561,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after buying an additional 519,296 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,577,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,295,000 after buying an additional 905,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,161,000 after buying an additional 88,520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $27.71 on Friday. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.55 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

