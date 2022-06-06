Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $929.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.29. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

