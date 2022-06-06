Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives $37.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 22,843 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $554,399.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at $34,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,389 shares of company stock worth $3,041,044 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,376,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,255,000 after purchasing an additional 40,274 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 460.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 77,047 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $21.16 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of -0.20.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

