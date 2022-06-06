Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,401,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,019,279 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial accounts for about 1.2% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 2.63% of Sun Life Financial worth $857,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

NYSE:SLF traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $50.19. 9,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,876. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.23 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.537 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

