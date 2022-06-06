Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.81

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 6505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Super Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Super Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Super Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $334.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.69 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $719,000. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

