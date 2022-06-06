Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $377.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $377.45.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $332.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,644. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $250.76 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.64.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

