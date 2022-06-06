Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for 2.2% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $35,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 551,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,146,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $10,124,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,559,000 after buying an additional 305,194 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,109.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 59,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,914,000 after purchasing an additional 54,216 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.45.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNPS traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $331.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,644. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.76 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.64.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

