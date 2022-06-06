T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $159.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TMUS. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $136.61 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

