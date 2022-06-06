Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Down 6.8%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.34. 5,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 231,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tango Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44.

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tango Therapeutics by 23.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

