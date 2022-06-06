Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Cut by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,098 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.0% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Target by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.18. The company had a trading volume of 80,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $145.51 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.66.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.72.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

