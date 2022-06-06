Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TARO opened at $35.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.73. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average is $45.10.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.00 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 10.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. Murchinson Ltd. lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 159,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 59,203 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.6% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 220,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 39,135 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 226.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 33,979 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

