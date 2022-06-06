Telsey Advisory Group Trims JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Target Price to $8.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

JOAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut JOANN from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised JOANN from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim cut JOANN from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on JOANN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 1.22. JOANN has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.09 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JOANN will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.04%.

In related news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,014. Insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in JOANN by 13.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 323,517 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in JOANN by 117.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,718,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 927,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JOANN by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 73,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JOANN by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in JOANN by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 404,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

