TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.
Shares of NYSE:TIXT traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.27. 1,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,622. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $39.91.
TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth approximately $785,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (Get Rating)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
