TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.27. 1,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,622. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TIXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth approximately $785,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

