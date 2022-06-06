TELUS (NYSE:TU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TU. Barclays downgraded TELUS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.86.

TU stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,624,000 after purchasing an additional 128,470 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TELUS by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,793,000 after purchasing an additional 150,760 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

