Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives $36.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $24.89. 1,483,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,557. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.72. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 101.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,748,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406,305 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,859,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 42,598 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 70.0% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,639,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,491,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,400,000 after purchasing an additional 501,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

