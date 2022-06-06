Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Stock Holdings Increased by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Terminix Global accounts for 0.3% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 1,527.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,258,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,772 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 373.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,941,000 after acquiring an additional 888,617 shares during the last quarter. Nekton Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,629,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,182,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,384,000 after acquiring an additional 820,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.66. 2,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,290. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Terminix Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

