TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) is Lion Point Capital LP’s 6th Largest Position

Lion Point Capital LP increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,179 shares during the period. TG Therapeutics accounts for 5.9% of Lion Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lion Point Capital LP owned about 0.82% of TG Therapeutics worth $22,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,824,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,426 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,392,000 after acquiring an additional 755,589 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 60.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,849,000 after acquiring an additional 677,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after acquiring an additional 633,362 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,281. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

