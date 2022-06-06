The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $5,666,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 186.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 183,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 119,069 shares during the period. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.20. 3,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,108. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.