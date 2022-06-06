The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,905,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,691 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.5% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $160,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,369,000 after purchasing an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after purchasing an additional 681,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,522,000 after purchasing an additional 267,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after buying an additional 1,903,609 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.37. 56,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,580,291. The company has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

