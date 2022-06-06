The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,566,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,995 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 0.5% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,750,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,538,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,320,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 52,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,182,668. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

NYSE KO traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $62.86. 279,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,195,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $272.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.94.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.