The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694,169 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,161,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.94. 275,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,195,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.94.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 435,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,182,668. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

