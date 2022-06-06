The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The Ensign Group reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ENSG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $33,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $393,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,547 shares of company stock worth $11,737,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 92.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 130,399 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

ENSG traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.53. 154,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $94.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.38%.

About The Ensign Group (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.