The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $104.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $93.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.15.

HIG stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.41.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.18%.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,083,000. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,367,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,218,000 after buying an additional 947,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,153,000 after buying an additional 893,852 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,626,000 after purchasing an additional 755,746 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,401,000 after purchasing an additional 687,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

