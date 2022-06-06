The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,304 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.08% of Home Depot worth $325,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.27.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $305.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,709. The company has a market cap of $313.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.