The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Mirova

Mirova boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 364.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,204 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,337,000 after buying an additional 2,948,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,524,000 after purchasing an additional 899,103 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,990,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,563.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 806,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,205,000 after purchasing an additional 776,288 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller acquired 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $224,970.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,187.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $31.08 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

