The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for about 1.0% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 103,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,463,202. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 348,424 shares of company stock worth $19,654,330 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on KR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Kroger from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

