The Transfer Token Price Hits $3.39 on Major Exchanges (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $370.05 million and $290,194.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for $3.39 or 0.00010871 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00043427 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000567 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,121,371 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

