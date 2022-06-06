Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.85 Million

Brokerages expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) to post $16.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.50 million and the lowest is $12.10 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $12.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $81.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.30 million to $104.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $79.85 million, with estimates ranging from $57.40 million to $123.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.28.

Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. 272,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,871. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $681.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

