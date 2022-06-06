Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $6.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $551.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.72 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.