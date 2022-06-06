Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.51-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Thoughtworks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.12 EPS.

NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.29. 25,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,162. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thoughtworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thoughtworks (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.