Tokes (TKS) Price Down 0% This Week

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 6th. In the last week, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001815 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000223 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 74% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Tokes

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.